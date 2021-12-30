Man found inside wall, arrested after Wadsworth SWAT standoff

WADSWORTH, Ohio — A 50-year-old man was arrested in Wadsworth after a SWAT standoff stemming from a domestic violence incident that occurred on Christmas, according to the Wadsworth Police Department.

On Dec. 25 around 2:50 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Water Street after receiving a report of a domestic violence incident. Before officers arrived, a 50-year-old man fled the house on foot and was unable to be located. A warrant was issued for the man's arrest.

Earlier Thursday, police cordoned off an area near Water Street in Wadsworth due to a SWAT situation involving a resident barricaded in a home.

Police said they determined the 50-year-old man had returned to his home and was located inside where he had access to a rifle.

Over a two-hour period, officers attempted to contact the man but he refused to respond or surrender to officers.

Police said the man had previously made threats to shoot police officers if they attempted to arrest him, prompting officers to call in the Medina County SWAT team.

After about two hours, the SWAT team made entry into the home and found the man inside of a hidden compartment in a wall.

Officers searched the residence and found a rifle, numerous loaded rifle magazines and containers filled with hundreds of rounds of ammunition, police said.

The man was arrested and charged with having weapons under disability and domestic violence. He is being held at the Medina County Jail until his arraignment.

"The Wadsworth Police Department is grateful for the assistance of the Medina County SWAT team whose professionalism and tactics led to the safe resolution of this potentially volatile situation," the department said.

