Mapleside Farms kicks off its Pumpkin Village for the fall season

Mapleside Farms Pumpkin village
Posted at 2:09 PM, Oct 02, 2021
BRUNSWICK, Ohio — It's that time of year again.

The temperatures are dropping, the leaves are changing colors and pumpkins are out—which means Mapleside Farms has opened up its Pumpkin Village.

It's an all-weekend event filled with lots of apple and pumpkin sweets and topped with activities galore.

Mapleside Farms has more than 20 different attractions including a corn maze, 311-foot "Super Slide" and giant jump pillows.

You'll also find live music, delicious food and a theme each weekend. The festival is open every weekend for the month of October.

Mapleside Farms is located at 294 Pearl Road, Brunswick, 44212.

The hours are the following:

  • FRIDAYS: 4 to 9 p.m.
  • SATURDAYS: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • SUNDAYS: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

