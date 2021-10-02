Mapleside Farms kicks off its Pumpkin Village for the fall season

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — It's that time of year again.
The temperatures are dropping, the leaves are changing colors and pumpkins are out—which means Mapleside Farms has opened up its Pumpkin Village.
It's an all-weekend event filled with lots of apple and pumpkin sweets and topped with activities galore.
Mapleside Farms has more than 20 different attractions including a corn maze, 311-foot "Super Slide" and giant jump pillows.
You'll also find live music, delicious food and a theme each weekend. The festival is open every weekend for the month of October.
Mapleside Farms is located at 294 Pearl Road, Brunswick, 44212.
The hours are the following:
- FRIDAYS: 4 to 9 p.m.
- SATURDAYS: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- SUNDAYS: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
