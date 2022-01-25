Medina firefighters rescue trapped driver whose semi slid down an embankment off I-71

MEDINA, Ohio — Firefighters from the Medina Fire Department rescued a driver whose semi slid off I-71 and down a steep snow-covered embankment on Monday.

The department responded to the northbound lanes of I-71 at mile marker 216 where a semitrailer had slid off the road and crashed into an embankment.

Medina Fire Department. Firefighters rescue a trapped driver inside a semitractor-trailer that slid down an embankment off I-71.

The driver’s door was jammed, which trapped him inside the vehicle.

With heavy snow and the steep slope, firefighters had to set up a low-angle rope rescue system to assist in getting personnel and equipment down to the bottom of the embankment, which was about 50 feet from the highway.

Medina Fire Department. Firefighters rescue a trapped driver inside a semitractor-trailer that slid down an embankment off I-71.

Crews used hydraulic spreaders to open the door and free the driver, who was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for injuries.

While firefighters freed the driver, they simultaneously deployed absorbent booms in the creek below the truck to contain the diesel fuel that had leaked from a fuel tank that was damaged in the crash.

Medina Fire Department. Firefighters rescue a trapped driver inside a semitractor-trailer that slid down an embankment off I-71.

“This was a complex incident, requiring personnel from Engine-1, Rescue-3, Rescue-6, Car-1 and Car-3. We'd like to thank our partner agencies who were also on scene, including Medina LST, Montville Township PD, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Ohio EPA,” the department said.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.