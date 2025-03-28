Medina lacrosse team safe after bus catches fire

A charter bus carrying members of the Medina High School girls' lacrosse team caught fire on I-77 near Charleston, West Virginia.

The fire happened around 7 p.m. Thursday when the team was heading back to Medina after a trip to Charlotte, North Carolina.

A spokesperson for the Sissonville Fire Department said the driver pulled over when they noticed a noise from the engine of the bus.

A light haze of smoke filled the bus and then the fire grew.

Three coaches and 18 players were on board.

Everyone was able to get off the bus safely.

They were all taken to the Sissonville Fire Station to get cleaned up, eat, and wait for another bus.

Most of their equipment was also saved.