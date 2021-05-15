Medina Square Farmer's Market kicks off 2021 season

MEDINA, Ohio — The Medina Square Farmer’s Market opened for the season on Saturday.

One of the largest markets in Northeast Ohio, the Medina Square Farmer’s Market has been as staple for the last 16 years. In a world headed towards post-pandemic life, it’s a ray of hope for small businesses.

“These are not just farmers, they are vendors, these are small businesses. COVID really affected the market last year, where people rely on samples of food, we couldn’t do sampling,” said Matt Wiederhold, executive director of Main Street Medina.

The 2021 Market will showcase 46 vendors selling locally grown or produced, consumable products from within a 35-mile radius of Medina.

“Local markets are the lifeblood of small businesses like mine,” said Nicole Lazar, owner of Hey Health Junkie. “I could maybe get this on a store shelf somewhere, but unless I'm standing there educating people—what it’s about, what it’s for, how you can use it—people are going to say ‘Oh, what is this?’”

Thirty-six are full time vendors, and 10 are part-time vendors. This year, the market has added some new vendors, increasing the diversity of product available.

“When you go to that booth and you’re buying something, you’re going to be talking to the person that grew it or the person that made it,” said Wiederhold. “You can have that one-on-one and make that connection to know where your food is coming from.”

The market runs through October 16, 2021, and will be held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free public parking is available in the County parking deck on S. Jefferson Street between E. Liberty and E. Washington Streets, in the City parking deck near 117 W. Liberty Street, and on-street parking around the Square.

The market will continue to follow State-wide COVID-19 safety precautions, which include social distancing and sanitation measures to protect vendors and customers, larger vendor spaces to accommodate separate product and sales areas, and clearly marked entrance and exits to maintain social distancing and pedestrian traffic patterns.

2021 vendors include:

Bagel Monster

Bark & Twine

Berry's Blooms

Bucha Bill Kombucha

Bunker Hill Cheese

Candyapple & Co, Claudia's Corner

Cleveland Pickle

Crazy Lady Cookies

Crinkly Creations Bakery

Daisy Cakes

Earth Essentials Home

Elk Creek Honey Farm

Family Roots Farm

Fresh2uCoffee

Gourmet Firehouse Salsa

Gray House Pies

Health Junkie

It's A Nutta Day

Kountry Krunchins Kettle Korn

Lavender Grace Aromatherapy

Medina Creative Housing

MinusG, Moreland Fruit Farm

Mscotti's Biscottii & Scones

One Lucky Dog Bakery

Orange Wood Bake Shop

Papou's Pastries

Plates by Post

Raber Family Organics

Red Bean Bakes

Richardson Farms

Ricky & Charlies Country Kitchen

Root 42 Harvests

Smyrna Mediterranean Morsels

Something's Popping

Stumpwater Farm

Sweet Patisserie

The Alchemists Bakeshop

The Blonde Italian

The Olive Tap

Tres Chic Macarons & Sweets

Vigorous Microgreens

Water Dog Woodworking

Wellspring Farm Products

Witzi's Raw Granola