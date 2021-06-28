Medina teen secures spot in U.S. Army Crossfit Elite Teen Throwdown

A soon-to-be Medina High School freshman became the USA Weightlifting 2021 National Champion during her first in-person competition after she set the highest weightlifting total for the 14/15 age group on Sunday.

Ella Nicholson took Silver in the Snatch and Gold in both the Clean and Jerk and Total, taking the title by 4kgs in the 14/15 64kg competition, which was held in Detroit, Michigan.

All lifts were personal records for Ella, who was 24th at the CrossFit Age Group Online Qualifier in May. She narrowly missed her spot to compete in the Crossfit Games. Qualifiers had to be in the top 20.

Jeannine Nicholson. Ella Nicholson becomes USA Weightlifting 2021 National Champion.

However, she did receive confirmation Sunday night that she qualified for the U.S. Army Crossfit Elite Throwdown where she will be able to compete against five teen athletes who made it to the 2021 CrossFit Games and five who qualified through the online comp held at The Pit Fitness Ranch in Michigan.

