Motorcycle driver dies after being ejected during crash in Hinckley Township

HINCKLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Medina Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of State Route 3 and State Route 606 in Hinckley Township Tuesday night.

State troopers responded at 10:32 p.m. to State Route 3 and State Route 606 for a two-vehicle injury crash.

Hinckley Twp: Motorcycle crash late Tuesday night at Ridge and Weymouth. OSP on scene to handle the investigation and reconstruction. Unknown injuries. pic.twitter.com/xITF5NzLSK — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) July 21, 2021

Troopers determined a 2006 Suzuki AN 400 motorcycle was traveling southbound on State Route 3 and a 2011 Subaru Outback was traveling westbound on State Route 606 when the Subaru failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic and was struck by the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as James R. Piskac, 31, of Medina, was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru, identified as a 17-year-old from Akron, and two other juvenile passengers who were in the car at the time of the crash, were treated at the scene by EMS and later released.

The OSHP said all charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

