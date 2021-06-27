New monthly outdoor arts and crafts market kicks off in Medina

MEDINA, Ohio — A new monthly arts and crafts market held its first event in Medina on Sunday with plans to continue the first Sunday of each month through October.

Mill Street Makers Market is held in the alleyway between South Court and South Elmwood Streets, right in the heart of the city's arts and entertainment South Town district and just a few blocks away from Medina's historic Public Square.

The new market provides a place for local makers and artists to showcase and sell their work.

In addition to the arts and crafts, guests can enjoy live music and local bites with food vendors including 1904 Café Ohio Valley Pizza food truck, Celeste's Tasty Treats ice cream truck and brunch at The Farmer's Table.

Organizaers hope the market will not only support local artists and makers but help promote predestrian access throughout the South Town district.

The monthly event is free and will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 11, Aug. 15, Sept. 19 and Oct. 17.

To learn more, click here.

