Ohio State Highway Patrol in Medina holding holiday food drive

MEDINA, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is holding a "Can the Cruiser" holiday food drive at its Medina Post and are asking the public for donations.

OSHP said the food drive will run through Dec. 19 and those looking to donate can drop off non-perishable food items to the post at 3149 Frantz Road in Medina.

A collection box will be located in the front lobby of the post. The goal of the food drive is to collect enough food to fill a cruiser.

Troopers are looking for specific items that will be helpful to those in need. While brands don't matter, OSHP said the size of the food items is important. Here's what OSHP is in need of:

16 oz. plastic jars of peanut butter

20 oz. squeezable jelly

High calcium pudding cups

Fruit cups or 15 oz. cans of fruit

Applesauce cups or packets

10.5 oz. can or microwave cups of soup

Granola bars

5 oz.-7 oz. cans or pouches of tuna and chicken

Box or microwave cups of macaroni and cheese

Graham crackers

10 oz. or 12 oz. boxes of healthy cereal

New and unused reusable tote bags

Monetary donations



On Dec. 19, the cruiser filled with all of the donations will be on display before troopers donate the food items to the organization Feeding Medina County.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.