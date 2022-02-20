Over 100 ice sculptures featured at the 28th annual Medina Ice Festival

MEDINA, Ohio — More than 100 ice sculptures are on display at the 28th annual Medina Ice Festival hosted in the city’s historic square.

The sculptures are on display all day and night through Monday, Feb. 21. During evening hours and overnight, sculptures are highlighted by color-changing, LED lights.

The event is free to attend thanks to local businesses who sponsored the yearly event. It's open to everyone and parking is available in and around the district.

Click here for more info.

