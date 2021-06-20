Overnight stabbing in Wadsworth leads to two arrests

WADSWORTH, Ohio — A man was stabbed in Wadsworth early on Sunday morning near the 300 block of Main Street, according to the Wadsworth Police Department.

A call to police was made at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday about an altercation on the sidewalk, and then another call was made approximately one minute later reporting that a stabbing had occurred at the same place, according to authorities.

Two men have been arrested and charged with felonies related to the stabbing. One has been charged with felonious assault with a weapon, and the other has been charged with tampering with evidence, police said.

There has been no update on the status of the victim at this time.

The matter is still under investigation.

