Pedestrian struck and killed on Sterling Road in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing a road in Guilford Township in Medina County Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

State troopers responded at approximately 9:30 p.m. to Sterling Road, just south of Bell Road.

A 28-year-old man from Seville was operating a blue 2016 Jeep on Sterling Road when he struck a pedestrian who was walking in the road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the pedestrian has not been released.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash at this time, the OSHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

