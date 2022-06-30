GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A pilot walked away from a plane crash with minor injuries after his plane struck a guardrail and overturned while landing on the runway at Sky Park Airport in Guilford Township, located in Medina County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

State troopers received a call Thursday at 9:39 p.m. about an aircraft that overturned on the runway at Sky Park Airport. Troopers responded and located a 2018 Vans Kit Model Aircraft overturned just north of the runway.

The aircraft was landing at the airport and had a technical malfunction with the aircraft. It continued off the north end of the runway before it struck a guard rail and overturned.

The pilot, a 78-year-old man from Dalton, Ohio, had minor injuries and was cleared at the scene by EMS.

The crash remains under investigation and has been turned over to the FAA.

