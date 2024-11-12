Watch Now
Man sought in Amber Alert dies in police shooting in Medina Township

An Amber Alert overnight ended in gunfire after a child was abducted near the Ohio border
MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Last night’s Amber Alert came to a violent end, with the man being sought in connection to a missing 7-year-old girl out of Jefferson County killed during a police shooting in Medina Township.

The girl is safe, says the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.

A statewide alert sent Monday evening said the girl was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday on Midway Street in Empire when her father, Charles Ryan Alexander, who does not have custody of her, allegedly abducted her from a family member's home after an argument.

Authorities announced that the girl was located around 9 p.m., offering no other details at that time.

Early Tuesday morning, the Medina County Sheriff’s office issued a press release.

Around 8 p.m., Brunswick police attempted to stop the father’s vehicle. A chase involving multiple police departments on I-71 south towards Medina ensued. Alexander’s vehicle was disabled by stop sticks, exiting the freeway at State Route 18 in Medina Township.

The vehicle came to a stop in a fast food business parking lot. At that point, Alexander was in communication with “several dispatch centers” by phone, said the sheriff.

Exactly what happened next – and what prompted police to shoot – is unclear at this time, with the press release stating, “Multiple gunshots were fired in an officer-involved shooting.”

Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 7-year-old girl was returned to her family unharmed.

No officers were injured.

