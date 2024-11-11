Amber Alert issued for missing Jefferson County girl

A Statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 7-year-old girl from Jefferson County, according to the U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Oaklynn Alexander was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday on Midway Street in Empire wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and white shoes. According to authorities, she is 4 feet tall and weighs 55 pounds; she has brown hair and brown eyes.

It is believed that 43-year-old Charles Alexander abducted Oaklynn after an altercation took place at a family member's house. Authorities said he does not have custody of Oaklynn and fears for her safety.

Charles is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds, authorities said. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Charles and Oaklynn are believed to be traveling in a 26-foot U-Haul Truck, authorities said.

They were originally believed to be in a 2018 gray Ford F-150 with a license plate of HPP3057 and damage to the rear, authorities said.

Anyone with information on Oaklynn or Charles' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 1-877-AMBER-OH.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.