Search for missing Medina Township mother goes international

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Medina Township Police are looking for leads as far away as Europe hoping to solve the baffling disappearance of a 53-year-old mother.

Jane Milota has been missing since Aug. 9. There is also no sign of her car, a brown Buick Enclave.

A flyer, showing pictures of her and a similar car, has been posted on the national Missing Person Support Center website.

Jane has been married to her husband, Warren, for 26 years. They live in a Medina Township subdivision. She's originally from Denmark where the couple got married.

Medina Township Sgt. Todd Zieja said Jane's passport is expired and investigators have reached out to family in Denmark. They too have no idea where she could be.

"The Denmark Consulate has reached out to us. Is there anything that they can do to help us at this time? We've given them all of the information that we have on Mrs. Milota," Zieja said.

Looking for national exposure on his wife's disappearance, Warren Milota was planning to do an interview with Court TV Wednesday night.

In an interview with News 5 last week, Mr. Milota said he contacted police on Aug.10 when Jane didn't come home. He stressed it's out of character for her to be away from loved ones.

"Everything was the same for years and years and years, and then one day, she just didn't come home," he said. "I just want her back. Her son wants her back."

Around 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 9, Jane dropped off her son at his job at The Westfield Inn in Westfield Center.

Later that day, she was scheduled to work at Arby's off Route 18 in Medina Township, but she never showed up.

Angela Cole, a co-worker and friend, is growing increasingly concerned now that Jane has been missing for nearly 10 days.

"We're scared. We're nervous. We want her back. We miss her a lot," Cole said. "It's very hard for me. I wake up wondering, 'Jane are you going to come back today?'"

Zieja said the department is trying every avenue possible to generate leads.

Homeland Security was contacted and has no evidence that Jane left the country.

Investigators have looked at surveillance video from about half a dozen businesses between Medina Township and Westfield Center, but didn't detect any sign of the woman or her vehicle.

Multiple area police departments have offered their support to assist in the investigation and Medina Township police have reached out to officials in West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Indiana asking for license plate readers to be reviewed.

The search for Jane is complicated since she left her cell phone at home and she doesn't use credit cards, so police are unable to track any possible movements.

Zieja said there's no evidence of foul play, but with each passing day the concern mounts.

"I think there's constant worry of what happened to her and where she's at and making sure that she's safe," he said. "The concern here is that she normally comes home and there was no indication that she was leaving and there's no way to find out if she's okay."

Jane is 5'5" and weighs 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has a Papa Smurf with a soccer ball tattoo on one calf and a butterfly tattoo on the other calf.

Anyone with information should contact Medina Township Police at 330-723-5191.