Small plane crashes in Medina County, minor injuries reported

GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A small plane crashed in Medina County, according to the Seville-Guilford Fire Department.

The plane, a Cessna 150, crashed about a quarter mile southwest of the Skypark Airport in Guilford Township, authorities said.

The pilot of the plane and a passenger of the plane sustained minor injuries during the crash but did not require transport to the hospital, according to authorities.

Seville-Guilford fire crews, along with the Seville Police Department, Medina County Sheriff’s Department, Montville Township Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and the case has been turned over to OSHP.

