Teen driver killed in crash on Mennonite Road in Wadsworth Township

WADSWORTH TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 17-year-old was killed in a single-car crash that occurred on Mennonite Road in Wadsworth Township, located in Medina County, Monday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded at 10:30 p.m. to Mennonite Road where a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was found in a nearby yard.

Information gathered at the scene revealed the driver of the Cobalt, a 17-year-old from New Franklin, Ohio, was traveling south on Mennonite Road and traveled off the right side of the road, causing the vehicle to hit a utility pole and eventually stop in a yard.

The teen driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner, the OSHP said.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of a fatal crash on Mennonite Road in Wadsworth Township on Jan. 3, 2021.

The Wadsworth Fire Department, police department and the Medina County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The OSHP said alcohol is not suspected as a factor in the crash. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

This marks the first fatal crash in Medina County in 2022.

