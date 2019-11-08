WADSWORTH, Ohio — The man who was shot and killed Thursday night in the Wadsworth Police Department parking lot has been identified as the same man who called in a bomb threat to the high school in 2012, according to authorities. They also confirmed that the man pulled out a realistic-looking BB gun before being shot by police.

The man has been identified as Guy Thomas Barnard, 26, authorities said.

Mike Vielhaber Scene of Wadsworth officer involved shooting.

Authorities said Barnard called 911 around 8 p.m. Thursday night, saying he was outside city hall and that he was "armed and dangerous."

Police interacted with him for about 30 minutes. Barnard pulled a gun out and that's when he was shot and killed, according to authorities.

According to the Medina County Coroner's Office, Barnard was shot six times.

Wadsworth police said no officers were hurt.

The police report lists the call type as "mental illness."

During a news conference Friday afternoon, authorities said that the weapon recovered from the scene was later determined to be a BB gun.

Police said they have had interactions with Barnard in the past. In 2012, Barnard was convicted for calling in a bomb threat to the high school where he was a student.

Per departmental protocol, the six officers and two dispatchers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave. Four deputies from the Medina County Sheriff's Office are also on leave. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

Watch full video from the Wadsworth police news conference below: