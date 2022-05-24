Woman airlifted after falling at Whipp's Ledges in Hinckley Township

HINCKLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman was life-flighted to a local hospital after she fell at Whipp’s Ledges in Hinckley Township Monday, the Cleveland Metroparks confirmed to News 5.

A 31-year-old woman fell at Whipp’s Ledges just before 7 p.m. Monday.

She was flown to University Hospitals for treatment. Her condition is unknown as of Tuesday.

The Metroparks said the incident is under investigation.

This is the second time News 5 reported that someone fell from a ledge at Whipp’s Ledges.

In March, 16-year-old Jacob Wuersig, a student at Medina High School, fell an estimated 30 feet while exploring the ledges with his friends.

He, too, was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment. Doctors at MetroHealth Medical Center treated Jacob and diagnosed the teen with a traumatic brain injury.

When News 5 spoke to his parents in March, they said Jacob will need several surgeries but are hopeful he will recover.

