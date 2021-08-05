2 senior dogs abandoned in box outside Portage County shelter find foster-to-adopt home

RAVENNA, Ohio — Two senior dogs left in a box on the doorstep of a Portage County animal shelter have been placed in a foster-to-adopt home and are ready to spend their days being loved by their new family.

Ivy and Iris were recently abandoned at the doorstep of the Portage Animal Protective League, left in a box on a hot day with no explanation, the shelter said.

Portage APL said it believes Iris is around 13 years old and Ivy is around 10 years old. Iris has a heart murmur and two luxating patellas, or dislocated kneecaps, and both had poor fur and skin condition when they were found.

A staff member recently found the two dogs in a box outside of the shelter, which was closed at the time. The people who left the dogs did not even knock on the door, the shelter said.

Portage APL said they believe the people who abandoned the two dogs did not want to be caught because they wore hoodies and their vehicle did not have a license plate.

In addition to the medical issues Ivy and Iris needed to have treated, their dental condition was poor as well. The few teeth the two dogs had need to be extracted.

The shelter was looking for a home for the two pups and after an outpouring of interest were able to place them in their forever foster-to-adopt home.

While the two have a home, the shelter was raising funds to help pay for the dental procedures and medical costs for Ivy and Iris. Money raised also helps the other animals staying at the shelter, looking for their forever homes.

To learn more about the Portage APL or to donate, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.