22-year-old man from Kent dies in motorcycle crash in Streetsboro

STREETSBORO, Ohio — A 22-year-old man from Kent died in a motorcycle crash on State Route 14 in Streetsboro Tuesday, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Dana A. Griffiths, 22, of Kent, was involved in a motorcycle crash with a car in the westbound lanes of State Route 14 between Singletary and Frost Road.

Streetsboro police responded to the area at approximately 12:02 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators closed the road at the time of the crash.

Griffiths was life-flighted from University Hospitals Medical Center in Portage to the main campus in Cleveland where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not release any further details on the cause of the crash.

