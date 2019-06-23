KENT, Ohio — Two people were rescued from the Cuyahoga River Sunday afternoon, and another two people are involved in a water rescue currently taking place on the river, according to the Kent Fire Department.

These water rescues come just one day after Kent police rescued two people from the Cuyahoga River. Authorities received a call yesterday around 10:02 a.m. stating that two people were in the water holding onto tree branches, police said.

Police said 18 people have required water rescues on the river over the last few days.

The Kent Police Department previously advised the public that there is high water and a strong current so until further notice people should avoid the river. That warning is still in effect.

