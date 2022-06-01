$5,000 reward for info on individual who allegedly robbed Huntington Bank in Kent

KENT, Ohio — The Cleveland Division of the FBI is searching for a person who allegedly brandished a handgun and robbed a Huntington Bank location in Kent Tuesday.

The robbery happened Tuesday at Huntington Bank, 101 Main Street in Kent.

The unknown individual approached the teller, presented a note and brandished a weapon.

Courtesy of the Cleveland Division of FBI.

The unknown individual was seen in surveillance video wearing a pink sweatshirt, a pink purse and a COVID mask.

A $5,000 reward is being offered by Huntington Bank.

Anyone with information can request anonymity when calling the FBI at 216-522-1400.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.