MOGADORE, Ohio — A drug search operation turned into a rescue mission of dozens of animals at a home in Mogadore on Tuesday, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, officers from the Mogadore Police Department and the Portage County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 21 2nd Avenue for alleged drug violations.

During the search, investigators found two firearms, ammunition, THC wax, and Hashish oil, among other items “commonly used in the distribution of controlled substances,” the sheriff’s office said.

The controlled substances will be sent to BCI for further chemical analysis.

Inside the home, investigators also found numerous animals and reptiles. The Portage County Animal Protective League removed five dogs, one cat, one rabbit, four ferrets, five snakes, three tarantulas, a scorpion, two alligators, three turtles, one snapping turtle, 300 fish, six ducks, and two geese.

Portage County Job and Family Services are assisting a juvenile resident in the home.

The sheriff's office is investigating and working to determine criminal charges.

