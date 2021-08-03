64-year-old man drowns after boat capsizes at Lake Hodgson in Ravenna

RAVENNA, Ohio — A man from Ravenna drowned Monday after his boat capsized at Lake Hodgson, according to the Ravenna Police Department.

Albert Kovach, 65, of Ravenna, was found floating in the water and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers responded at 8:16 p.m. to Lake Hodgson, 5331 Lakewood Road, for a report of a capsized boat. A second call was made about a body floating in the water.

The truck belonging to Kovach was found nearby at the parking lot. His boat and fishing property were brought back to shore by responding firefighters.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will conduct an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ravenna police at 330-296-6486.

