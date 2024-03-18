64-year-old woman accused of starting Ravenna apartment fire

A 64-year-old woman is facing aggravated arson charges after she allegedly started an apartment fire in Ravenna.

According to officials, a fire broke out on Sunday in the 600 block of Hazen Drive.

As firefighters were evacuating residents, they noticed the woman with burns and cuts on her arms.

EMS was requested, and the woman made statements to officers about “Trump and Biden sending people to kill her," according to authorities.

The woman was transported to the hospital, where she admitted to starting the fire in the middle of her living room, opening a sliding glass and watching it spread throughout the building, authorities said.

She is being treated for her injuries and is facing aggravated arson charges.