SUFFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Randolph Road in Suffield Township.

Troopers said a 2019 Nissan Rogue crossed the center line and went off the left side of the roadway before striking a tree.

Richard Agema, 71, was transported to Akron City Hospital, where he later died.

Troopers said he wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.