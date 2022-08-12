After one woman is injured, Streetsboro police recommend residents 'not fight back' if they are being robbed

STREETSBORO, Ohio — The Streetsboro Police Department is investigating after a 39-year-old woman fended off three men armed with guns who tried to carjack her on Tuesday.

According to authorities, it happened around 1 p.m. in a parking lot in the Plaza in the 1500 block of State Route 303.

The woman had just pulled into the lot and parked her car when another vehicle drove up behind her. As the woman got out of the vehicle, three men armed with guns got out of their vehicle, approached her, took her keys and got into her vehicle, police said.

The woman climbed into her car's back seat and a struggle ensued. Eventually, the men all got out of the car and left. The woman sustained a minor injury in the incident, police said.

A description of the robbers wasn't provided.

"We are glad that she is OK, but we would recommend that people do not fight back with people who are attempting to rob them - particularly if they are armed. Their safety is more important than any of their possessions," police said. "We are thankful the victim is safe and wanted to use this time to remind everyone of some valuable safety tips. And.... before anyone says it, these tips are not directed at our victim or a specific response to anything that happened on Tuesday. This terrible crime can and does happen anywhere."

Be aware of your surroundings, if you think someone is following you in your car - call 911 and drive to the police station, if you can't get there, go to the busiest store, restaurant or business you can find. If someone is following you on foot - call 911, change direction and head to the busiest place you can see.

Keep your eyes up, we use our cell phones all of the time and they are a huge distraction from what is happening around you or who is around you.

Use a parking space you can pull through for an easy exit or back in.

Investigators are looking into if the attempted carjacking is related to similar robberies in Cuyahoga Falls and Solon.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Det. Fogleman at 330-626-4976 or email jfogleman@streetsboropolice.com.

