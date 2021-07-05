Deputies fatally shoot armed man during domestic violence disturbance in Ravenna Twp., sheriff's office says

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deputies from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a man armed with a handgun during a domestic violence disturbance in Ravenna Township Sunday night, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies responded at approximately 10:42 p.m. to a home in the 7300 block of Bennington Pike in Ravenna Township for a domestic disturbance.

A woman told police that she was leaving the home with her two children and going to her neighbor's home "to remove herself from the dangers of physical harm from her spouse," the sheriff's office said.

The man exited the home with a handgun. Deputies said they made multiple attempts to get him to drop the weapon but he refused. Shots were fired and the man was shot, the sheriff's office said.

After he was shot, deputies began CPR while a rescue squad arrived.

The man was transported to the hospital and died within two hours, the sheriff’s office said.

News 5 is not identifying the man shot to protect the victim and the family's identity.

“At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the family members along with the deputies involved and their families during these challenging circumstances,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

