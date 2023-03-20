Eagle spotted enjoying breakfast on road in Kent Sunday morning

Kent Police responded to a call about a bald eagle enjoying some breakfast in the middle of the road Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The eagle wasn’t bothered by the cars driving by, and an officer went to make sure the bird wasn’t hurt.

The bird flew away, but Kent Police were able to snap some photos, and resident Lindsey Crago was even able to record a short video of the eagle enjoying its roadside feast.

Ohio has seen tremendous growth in its bald eagle population in recent years, with a 2020 census of eagle nests showing a 150% increase over the last census in 2012, according to ODNR.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Chart showing the number of eagle nests counted and estimated in Ohio from 2000 to 2022.

Biologists found a 2% increase in nests in 2022, compared to 2021, based on a survey of nests in the sample areas in March.

ODNR scientists counted eight total eagle nests in Portage County in 2020, but Trumbull county led Northeast Ohio with 26 nests counted that year.

ODNR Map showing the number of eagle nests counted in each Ohio county in 2020.

