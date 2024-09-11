Escaped inmate on the loose in Portage County

The Portage County Sheriff's office is warning residents about an escaped inmate. Some local schools near the eCheck/ODOT building off of Route 44 are in lockdown, and nearby businesses are being asked to lock their doors.

On a Facebook post, the sheriff said: "Local Schools in the area of Industrial Parkway near the eCheck/ODOT building off of St. Rt. 44 are in a lockdown due to an escaped inmate from the Inmate Work Program (Trusty - low level offender inmate). Description of the individual is a 31yo white male, last seen wearing an orange and white striped jumpsuit and a red hat. We are utilizing all resources to safely bring the subject into custody. Local residents and businesses please lock your doors and use good judgement and caution. Call 330-296-5100 ext. 9 with any information."

The Ravenna City School District confirmed to News 5 that it is in "soft lockdown."

An ODOT rep told News 5: "We are cooperating with local law enforcement. If there are any employees at the garage, they are being asked to stay there currently."

An emergency alert sent to residents that was shared with News 5 is asking residents to shelter in place.