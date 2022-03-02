Explosives training being conducted this weekend at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center

NEWTOWN FALLS, Ohio — The Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center is warning residents and businesses owners that they may hear an increase in blast noises from the area as explosives training is scheduled for this weekend.

Engineers of the Ohio Army National Guard will conduct explosive training on Saturday, March 5 at the base located on State Route 534. The site is located in both Portage and Trumbull counties.

The training is essential to military readiness for soldiers and simulates realistic battle conditions.

Sounds from the explosions may be heard farther away than what occurs during normal operations. There will be intermittent explosions and gunfire at the facility during annual training season, which runs through September.

The training center consists of 21,000 acres, with various small arms weapons ranges and permanent facilities to support training events.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.