Kent police investigating after as many as 2,000 people trashed Plum Creek Park during after-hours party

KENT, Ohio — Kent police are looking for the person(s) responsible who organized a party attended by as many as 2,000 people at Plum Creek Park after hours on Memorial Day.

Police said some 2,000 partygoers "criminally trespassed" the park. The park's entrance said it closes at dusk.

“There was trash, food, and alcohol bottles left behind and there was also damage to the grass because people parked vehicles anywhere they wanted,” said Kent Police Lt. Mike Lewis.

Kent Police Department. Aftermath of party at Plum Creek Park in Kent.

He said officers found evidence that someone was doing donuts/burnouts on the basketball court.

Courtesy of Kent Police Department.

“There was also a strong odor of drug use in the park, and unlawful alcohol consumption,” he said.

Officers dispersed the"extremely" large crowd and arrested two individuals—a 20-year-old from Cleveland and a 21-year-old from Euclid—for carrying concealed weapons, according to the report.

Anyone with information should contact Kent police at 330-673-7732.

