Kent State University police receive funding for new body cam program

KENT, Ohio — The Kent State University Police Services department is set to receive more than $23,000 in funding to launch a new body-worn camera program for its officers, promoting greater public safety and transparency, while also increasing accountability within the department.

The program is receiving funding from the House Bill 110 state operating budget that was signed into law in 2021, State Rep. Gail Pavliga (R-Portage County) announced Monday.

KSU Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police Dean Tondiglia said that his department trialed Getac body cameras for two months in 2021 and will be purchasing them with the grant money being provided to them.

"Having body cameras assures not only our safety, but the safety of our community. We will have the option of showing video from the officer's perspective, and also providing accountability," Tondiglia said.

In total, the department will receive $23,780 to start up the body cam program.

Additionally, the Streetsboro Police Department will also receive $6,876 to help boost their already-present body cam program.

“This program is going to significantly help with transparency that will be advantageous for both our police departments and our residents throughout Portage County,” Pavliga said.

