Ohio State Highway Patrol pursuit ends with car crashing into house in Ravenna

RAVENNA, Ohio — A car fleeing troopers early Friday morning crashed into a home in Ravenna, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a car traveling south on Cleveland Road when the driver fled, OSHP said.

A pursuit was initiated but lasted only minutes as the car missed a turn at the intersection of Cleveland Road and North Sycamore Street, driving into a yard and hitting a guide wire on a utility pole before crashing into the corner of a house.

The Ravenna Fire Department was called to the scene and had to extricate the driver of the car from the vehicle. The driver's condition is unknown at this time.

Troopers said they are not sure why the driver fled, and did not indicate the reason the traffic stop was initiated.

No passengers were inside of the car and troopers said no one in the house was injured.

