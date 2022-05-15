Person dies following shooting involving deputy in Portage County

WINDHAM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — State authorities are investigating a fatal shooting involving a Portage County Sheriff's Office deputy and a person involved in a neighbor dispute in Windham Township Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy and an officer from the Garretsville Police Department responded to the 8000 block of Werger Road for a dispute between neighbors. They were advised while en route that one of the individuals in the dispute was armed.

"Once officers arrived at the scene and began to investigate, shots were fired," the sheriff's office said.

Following the shooting, one person was taken to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center and was pronounced dead. The deputy and the officer were not injured.

Specifics regarding what led up to shots fired were not released.

"At this time, details will remain vague due to an ongoing investigation and until all family members are notified," the sheriff's office said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called in by the sheriff's office to handle the shooting investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.