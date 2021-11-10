Police arrest student at Kent Roosevelt High School for having weapon

KENT, Ohio — An 18-year-old student was arrested Wednesday following a lockdown at Kent Roosevelt High School in Portage County after for a gun was reported on campus.

The student was charged with illegal conveyance of a weapon or object indistinguishable from a firearm in a school safety zone, a fifth-degree felony, according to Kent police.

Police were called to the school just before noon after a student told staff another student had a weapon.

The lockdown lasted about 10 minutes while police located and arrested the student. The student was taken into custody without incident.

The weapon, which turned out to be an unloaded pellet gun, was found on the student.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.