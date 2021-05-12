Portage County deputy shoots man with a knife while serving warrant

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A deputy from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office shot a man while serving a warrant at a home in Ravenna Township Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to a home in the 5300 block of State Route 14 to serve a man wanted on outstanding warrants for failure to appear, intimidation of a crime victim, public indecency, criminal damaging and trespass in a habitation.

Deputies were granted permission to enter and located the man, who had a knife, in the basement.

The man, who is not being named until official charges have been filed, allegedly pulled a knife and refused to put it down despite several commands from responding deputies.

The man lunged at deputies causing one deputy to fire his weapon, injuring the man, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies provided first aid to the victim until EMS arrived. He was transported to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center where he is currently receiving medical care.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting with the investigation. The four officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

