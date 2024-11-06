Portage County Sheriff wins reelection, thanks supporters and 'haters' with Teddy Bear mooning meme

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio — Voters in Portage County have spoken.

Portage County Sheriff Republican Bruce Zuchowski has won re-election in a razor-thin, highly contentious and nationally publicized race.

The Portage County Board of Elections reports Zuchowski defeated Democratic challenger John Barber 51% to 49%.

Zuchowski earned 40,029 votes to Barber's 38,831 votes.

Zuchowski, who is very vocal on social media, posted a message with a meme to his followers.

The meme he posted shows a teddy bear, bent over, flashing its backside and reads: "So many haters. Not enough room on my a** for their lips."

The Portage County Sheriff's race garnered national attention after comments Zuchowski had made on Facebook back in September.

In a since-deleted post, he told residents to write down the addresses of the people who display Kamala Harris signs in their front yard and to send illegal immigrants to live at their homes.

Barber called his actions appalling.

Zuchowski argued he has First Amendment rights.

Residents proceeded to file multiple complaints at the local and federal level over fears of potential voter intimidation and an unfair electoral process.

It prompted the Department of Justice to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in Portage County.

The Portage County Board of Elections voted to remove the Sheriff's Office from election security. They utilized local police for early voting and on election day.

Both men have lengthy law enforcement backgrounds and decades of service.

Zuchowski has now secured another four-year term.

He's served as sheriff since 2020.