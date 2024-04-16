Protest, walkout planned ahead of Kyle Rittenhouse's Kent State University visit Tuesday

KENT, Ohio — Controversy is brewing ahead of the visit for a conservative gun rights advocate and former Kenosha, Wisconsin, protest shooting suspect.

Kyle Rittenhouse is set to speak at Kent State University on Tuesday evening.

It's drawing widespread reaction.

The campus has been buzzing for the last several weeks ahead of his appearance.

Some students are absolutely furious.

In fact, a campus-wide walkout is planned for Tuesday.

Others say they support free speech and Rittenhouse’s right to bear arms.

Rittenhouse is sharing his story at Kent State’s Student Center as part of “The Rittenhouse Recap.”

This is not a university-sanctioned event.

Turning Point USA, a conservative student-run organization, is bringing Rittenhouse to the college.

Rittenhouse made international news when he shot and killed two men during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, back in 2020.

A third person was wounded with his AR-style weapon at the time of the incident.

Rittenhouse said he acted in self-defense, and he was ultimately acquitted.

Kent State students have circulated at least two petitions with more than 5,000 signatures attempting to ban Rittenhouse from speaking.

They also say the walkout is to get away from campus for safety reasons due to his rhetoric and the unrest Rittenhouse typically draws.

Ahead of Rittenhouse's event, a survivor of the deadly Wisconsin incident will host a press conference.

In the meantime, supporters say they applaud Rittenhouse for defending himself and are eager to hear his message.

“It’s not just for when the hypothetical government overreach becomes too much, but I think it’s also important to have it for when the government isn’t doing enough," Brady Seymour, President of Turning Point USA KSU Chapter, said.

“He’s just not a good person. It’s like a killer on campus. It’s supposed to be a safe campus, we’re all supposed to feel safe. And I feel like we won’t be safe if he comes here. It’s going to start a whole uproar," Jeffery Chandler, Kent State freshman, said.

News 5 reached out to Kent State University for comment about the upcoming event.

A spokesperson said in part—“As with any speaker or organization that comes to our campuses, the university does not endorse or condone an opinion or point of view, nor does it advocate for any topic the speaker organization might discuss during their visit to our campuses."

The full statement can be found here: Upholding the Freedom of Expression While Practicing Kindness and Respect | Kent State University

Rittenhouse is set to speak at 6 p.m. at Kent State’s Student Center KIVA Auditorium.

Tickets are free.