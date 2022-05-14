Ravenna firefighters battle blaze at building under demolition

RAVENNA, Ohio — Crews from the Ravenna Fire Department responded to a building fire Friday evening to fight a blaze in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.

The department said that when firefighters arrived on scene just before 5:30 p.m., they found flames inside the building, which was under demolition.

Ravenna received mutual aid from departments in Kent, Mantua, Rootstown and Ravenna Township.

Crews battled hot spots throughout the evening.

Firefighters nearby residents to keep their windows closed due to smoke in the area.

No further information was released.

