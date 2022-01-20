Ravenna School District bus drivers distribute lunches while students learn remotely

RAVENNA, Ohio — With students in the Ravenna School District on remote learning through the end of the week, bus drivers have switched from dropping off kids from school to dropping off meals to the students at home.

During the afternoon bus stop drop-off times, bus drivers with the district distributed breakfast and lunch for the following day to students who needed or wanted the free meals.

"We all care for the kids and we know them by name and we know the families and we really get attached really easy because we are the first people to see them and we can greet them and you know, put them in a good mood for the school day," said bus driver Joyce Torres.

The district also offered food distribution at it's buildings during normal lunch times for students.

Meals had staple items likes peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, milk and snacks.

The meal distribution has been part of the district's mission since the start of the pandemic, providing breakfast and lunches to students every day.

Ravenna School District returns to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 24.

