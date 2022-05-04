Ravenna VA Clinic closed due to 'emergency situation'; patients asked to not come to clinic

RAVENNA, Ohio — The Ravenna VA Clinic is closed due to an “emergency situation,” and residents are asked to not come to the clinic today as local police investigate, according to the clinic.

The clinic is located at 6751 North Chestnut St. in Ravenna.

Staff at the VA Clinic are sheltering in place.

Patients are being called to re-schedule their appointments, the clinic said.

News 5 has a crew en route. This story will be updated as we learn more.

