Registered sex offender in Kent facing felony charge for child pornography

KENT, Ohio — The Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Kent police arrested a 29-year-old man Thursday for allegedly having child pornography.

Authorities said they found the material while executing a search warrant in the 900 block of S. Lincoln St.

Tyler Williams, of Kent, was taken into custody and charged with one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

Police said the case will be reviewed by the Portage County Prosecutor's Office to determine if additional charges will be filed.

Williams is a Tier II registered sex offender after being convicted of gross sexual imposition of a victim under 13 in 2014, according to the Ohio sexual offender registry.

Williams is currently being held in the Portage County Jail, police said. Court records show he is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 14.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.