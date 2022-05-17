Roundabout project aims to make Portage County intersection safer

MANTUA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An intersection in Portage County deemed dangerous by the Ohio Department of Transportation is closed for the next two months as crews install a round-about at State Route 82 and Chamberlain Road in Portage County.

The intersection was deemed a priority in 2019 and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine put ODOT in charge of coming up with a plan to address safety concerns at the intersection after multiple injury crashes.

Between 2015 and 2019, there were 23 crashes at State Route 83 and Chamberlain Road in Mantua Township, located in Portage County. More than half of those crashes resulted in injuries.

“This was around the 30th most dangerous intersection...in that rural category,” said Justin Chesnic, with ODOT.

More than not, ODOT said drivers traveling on Chamberlain Road fail to yield to oncoming traffic from State Route 82.

The Ohio Department of Transportation.

The $1.1 million project will help cut down on crashes with a roundabout.

“Instead of, you know, going through a traffic light or a stop sign they'll actually be able to enter the roundabout at a slower rate of speed. They'll Just yield to folks inside of the roundabout,” Chesnic said.

The project in Mantua Township is all part of a $425 million statewide investment to make roads in Ohio safer.

“We typically see is about an 85% reduction in crashes at those intersections where those roundabouts are,” he said.

The overall project is set to be completed in August.

