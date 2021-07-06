Semi driver fails sobriety tests after crashing into utility pole in Streetsboro

STREETSBORO, Ohio — A commercial semi tractor and trailer struck a utility pole in Streetsboro Monday afternoon and the driver was determined to be driving under the influence, according to the Streetsboro Police Department.

Around 1 p.m., officers were called to a crash on state Route 14 near Market Square Drive.

Officers arrived on scene and found that a commercial semi tractor and trailer had driven off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.

The driver of the semi was determined to be under the influence after he failed a series of sobriety tests and provided a breath sample of .227. The legal limit for commercial drivers in Ohio is .040.

Police said the driver only received minor injuries as a result of the crash.

