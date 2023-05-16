Senior prank causes Streetsboro High School to close Monday

A senior prank caused the Streetsboro City School District to close the high school Monday.

According to the district, a small number of students went inside the school on Sunday night to leave balloons and streamers as a senior prank.

The district said that a select number of administrators were informed that the students would be there with adult supervision, but the prank got out of hand.

School property was moved out of classrooms, but nothing was damaged, according to a statement from the district.

The district said several students showed up on Monday to help clean up the mess and admit their involvement.

"The District apologizes to the staff whose property was either disturbed or moved out of their classrooms and to the staff tasked with cleaning up the mess the students left behind," the district's statement read.

The school reopened Tuesday.

