Sheriff's Office: Shots possibly fired at Juneteenth celebration in Portage County

SUFFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Portage County Sheriff's Office said it has deputies at Wingfoot Lake Park in Suffield Township for reports of shots fired and guns seen in a large crowd at a Juneteenth celebration.

Multiple agencies, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol and sheriff's departments from neighboring counties responded to the scene. Additional, agents from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Springfield police, Hartville police, Mogadore police and Lakemore police also responded.

"We have a current situation where there have been reports of shots fired and firearms visible in a crowd of over 2,000 people that are gathered for a Juneteenth celebration and party at Wingfoot Lake Park in Suffield Township," the Portage County Sheriff's Office said.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

"We are attempting to control and evacuate the crowds and restore peace and order at the scene. We will be investigating the original call for help regarding shots fired," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities didn't say if anyone was injured.

The sheriff's department said it has "received an overwhelming amount of inquiries regarding an increased amount of law enforcement presence in Suffield Township at Wingfoot Lake Park." Authorities ask that you only contact them in case of emergency.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

