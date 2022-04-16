15-year-old boy shot, killed in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Mansfield police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in the city Friday afternoon, marking the city's third shooting in a 19-hour span.

Around 2:42 p.m., officers received several reports about a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of King Street.

Once on scene, EMS found a 15-year-old boy with numerous gunshot wounds to the body.

EMS transported the boy to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police are now investigating the incident as a homicide and working to determine the motive behind the shooting as well as identify the shooter.

The King Street shooting was the third in Mansfield in a 19-hour span, and while police don't believe them to be related, are continuing to investigate that as a possibility while they work to gather more details about each incident.

"Anytime one of our residents loses their life unnecessarily, it is tragic for the victim’s family and our community. It is our hope that the suspect or suspects in each of these three shooting incidents will turn themselves into law enforcement before any more senseless violence happens within our city," Mansfield police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 419-755-9724.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.